Coronavirus Cases In India: Four passengers from abroad found COVID positive in Bihar, one missing

Bihar: In light of the situation, our country is taking the required precautions. However, the Corona variant from China has also entered the country in the meantime. There has been a recent influx of Corona in Gaya, Bihar, following Gujarat and Agra. Four foreign visitors who arrived in this country tested positive for Covid. The search for a covid positive has begun. After the guy who returned from China was found to be corona positive in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, there was a stir, and now four infected people have been discovered in Gaya, Bihar.

During an RTPCR test at Gaya airport, four tourists from England and Myanmar were found to have Covid infection. Following this, the Health Department has reached an alert state. Testing for Covid is being done on everybody who comes into contact with these four travellers.

There is also debate on where to find Kovid in Gaya because a two-day Buddhist lecture will be held there. It will also include participation from the Dalai Lama. The seminar will draw Buddhist monks from all across the world.

According to media reports, RTPCR was performed on passengers boarding the flight from Bangkok on December 20 at Gaya airport, according to Gaya's DM Dr. Thiagarajan SM. Three were revealed to be Corona-infected in this RTPCR result from Corona on Sunday. All three are English citizens who have been staying alone at a hotel in Bodh Gaya. The search is ongoing for a foreign traveller from Myanmar who departed Gaya for Patna and Delhi and was also discovered to be corona-infected.