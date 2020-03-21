Coronavirus COVID-19: 111 labs across country will be functional from today, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Saturday (March 21, 2020) said they have increased the number of labs to 111 which are all functional now. Ministry also said that the hospitals will have mock drills tomorrow.

The Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Aggarwal also notified that they are likely to issue guidelines for private labs over charging, sample collection for COVID test on Saturday evening.

He said, PM Modi talked to all the Chief Ministers yesterday through video conferencing and discussed social distancing.



Aggarwal added, "Ignore Fake News. Wear a mask only when you have a cold."

"The hand sanitizer is not required all the time. Masks are not required to be worn all the time. Guidelines have been released for this," said the joint secretary adding that N95 mask is not necessary and clothing mask which is in two-three layers is fine.

We have asked states to be prepared in every way and they can use the Disaster Relief Fund, stated Aggarwal.



Aggarwal also informed that around 1700 people have been placed on quarantine so far.

He also added, "262 passengers will leave for India from Rome today and they will be taken care of separately."

As of Saturday morning, 271 people have tested positive for the virus in India. India has tested 14,811 people till Saturday.

The first individual to be tested in India was on January 21, 2020.