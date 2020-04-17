हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: 26 police personnel of Chandni Mahal police station put in quarantine after 2 cops test positive

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Delhi, 26 police personnel, including a Station House Officer, of Chandni Mahal police station were put in quarantine on Friday (April 17). Delhi Police said that these personnel had come in contact with 2 police constables, who had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus.

Coronavirus COVID-19: 26 police personnel of Chandni Mahal police station put in quarantine after 2 cops test positive

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Delhi, 26 police personnel, including a Station House Officer, of Chandni Mahal police station were put in quarantine on Friday (April 17). Delhi Police said that these personnel had come in contact with 2 police constables, who had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus.

It is to be noted that 52 people belonging to Tablighi Jamaat had tested positive from Chandni Mahal area and it is likely that the two cops who had tested positive for coronavirus had come in contact with these jamaatis.

Chandni Mahal, which is located in central Delhi, had reported three deaths due to the coronavirus last week. The 52 Jamaatis who had tested positive were from the group of 102 people who who were evacuated from different mosques in the area.

Chandni Mahal was declared a containment zone by Delhi government on April 10 and the whole area was sanitized to curb the spread of coronavirus in the area. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Friday (April 17) prohibited all private schools in the national capital from hiking their fees and charging transportation fees from the students amid the coronavirus lockdown period. The government also directed schools to charge fees only on a monthly basis and not quarterly.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcements at a press conference today, stating that the government has received multiple complaints from parents about schools revising fee structure and also levying changes like transport fee without taking prior approval from the government. He clarified that schools cannot levy charges like transport fee, annual fee or another miscellaneous fee during the lockdown period, which will continue till May 3.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaChandni MahalChandni Mahal copsChandni Mahal cops quarantined
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch district
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M26S

PM Modi praises RBI, says decision will provide relief