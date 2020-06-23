Coronavirus COVID-19: 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators to be supplied to hospitals under PM CARES Fund

The Central government on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) has provided details on the Rs. 2000 crore on the allocations made under PM CARES Fund for supply of 50000 'Made-in-India' ventilators to government run COVID hospitals across India.

The statement released by the government also stated that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers.

Giving details of the manufacturing of ventilation, the statement stated that out of the 50000 ventilators, 30000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10000), AMTZ Basic (5650), AMTZ High End (4000) and Allied Medical (350).

The press release also gave details of the distribution of manufactured ventilators across States/UTs and said, ''Out of the 2923 ventilators that have been manufactured, 1340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States/UTs. The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs.''

The government statement read, ''PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs. 2000 crore for supply of 50000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to government run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs. Further, a sum of Rs. 1000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers.''

The central government also shared plans of distributing Rs 1000 crore to migrant labourers across country and said that the amount has already been released to States/UTs for welfare of the migrant labourers and that the distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50 percent weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40 percent weightage for number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 percent for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.

The fund amount will be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants.

As per the PIB press releases, the main beneficiaries of the grant are Maharashtra (181 cr) which has the highest number of cases in India, Uttar Pradesh (103 cr), Tamil Nadu (83 cr), Gujarat (66 cr), Delhi (55 cr), West Bengal (53 cr), Bihar (51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (50 cr), Rajasthan (50 cr) and Karnataka (34 cr).