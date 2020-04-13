Coronavirus COVID-19: After PM Narendra Modi's 'Jaan bhi jahaan bhi' call, ministers return to work on April 13

As per the directive issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior officers on Monday (April 13) started to return to their offices. On Saturday (April 11), PM Modi had said that it is important to adopt the policy of "Jaan bhi jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)" as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 has put severe stress on economy.

It may be recalled that two days ago a directive was issued asking all government officials who are entitled to official vehicles to resume work despite the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju came to office on Monday to resume their duties.

Along with the ministers, senior officials and some of their support staff too have also joined work from Monday. It is learnt that the ministers have been asked to carry on their duties with 50 per cent of their staff.

"Only senior officials and the minimum required staff will be coming to the office today onwards. We'll follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19," Mr Rijiji told news agency ANI.

All ministers and officials were screened with temperature guns before they were allowed to enter their respective offices. The vehicles of the ministers and their officials were also sanitised at the gate.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a meeting with 13 Chief Ministers and had dropped hint that the nationwide lockdown will be extended after April 24 but the Centre is ready to give relaxations in certain areas and cases to ensure the survival of the economy .

Notably, coronavirus has infected over 9,000 and killed more than 300 in India so far.