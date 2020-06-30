Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 85,000 mark; containment zones rise to 440

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi continues to surge as the national capital reported 2084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (June 30, 2020) with the total tally crossing 85,000 mark. As per the health department data, the total cases stand at 85161 which includes 56235 recovered cases and 26246 active cases.

The death toll in Delhi stands at 2680 out of which 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16157 tests were conducted on Monday as the Delhi government aims to increase the number of tests to 20,000 per day. Nearly, 16329 people in Delhi are kept under home isolation.

Out of the total 13411 COVID-19 beds in Delhi - 7424 are vacant and 5977 beds are occupied.

The number of containment is also increasing significantly with the number rising to 440. The containment zone number increased by 198 after June 21 in the national capital. The maximum number of containment zone is 80 at the southwest district.

Meanwhile, the containment zone in Northeast stands at 65, south Delhi has 60 such zones and 9 zones in North Delhi.