Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India cross 10,000-mark, death toll jumps to 339

The total number of coronavirus COVD-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday and 339 deaths have died in the country due to coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

The Union Ministry data released at 8:00 AM IST on Tuesday showed that 1,211 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and 31 people have lost their lives in the same time period.

Out of the total number, 1,036 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 8988 active patients in the country.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country as there are 2,334 coronavirus patients in the stand alone. A total of 160 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

According to Maharashtra government, a total of 352 new cases were recorded in the state in last 24 hours and 11 people have died during the same time period. The total number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai is 1,540 and 101 people have died in the city so far due to the deadly viral disease. In Maharashtra, 229 people have been cured of coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and it is expected that during his address to the nation the prime minister will talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by COVID-19 pandemic. A post from the official Twitter handle of PMO read, "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday."