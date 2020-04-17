Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi government identifies 8 more containment zones, total reaches 68

The Delhi government on Friday (April 17) identified eight new coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones, taking the total tally of the red zones in the national capital to 68.

The new containment zones are spread in three districts, including one each in South and South-East and three in the West district.

The three locations in the West districts which were placed under containment zones were -- in and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar; in and around area of C-785, third floor, camp-2, Nangloi; and in and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar.

The government has also sealed Gali numbers 26, 26B, 27 and 27B, Tughlakabad Extension in the South-East district and area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar in the South district has been sealed.

Several houses in K block Jahangir Puri and area around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar were also added to list of containment zones on Friday.

Notably, four COVID cases were reported from one house in Sangam Vihar. The containment zones are announced by Delhi government after three or more coronavirus positive patients were reported in an area.

On Thursday, three areas were placed under containment zones and two red zones were announced on Wednesday, while nine containment zones were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday. On Sunday, Delhi government had announced 10 new red zones.

All the containment zones have been classified as red zones, where the movement of people is strictly prohibited and massive sanitisation drive is launched by the district administration in these zones to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in India reached 13,835 on Friday, with 1076 new cases in the last 24 hours. Even after the stringent lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen a steady rise in the number of cases.

Though the number of cases has been rising, an analysis shows that the rate of doubling of the cases is currently taking place within a span of seven days instead of the earlier period of three days.

Before the lockdown, India’s doubling rate was about three days and for the past seven days, the doubling rate is 6.2 days. The first lockdown in India started on March 25 and ended on April 14. The second lockdown started on April 15 and will end on May 3.