Coronavirus COVID-19: Here's how you can stay connected to Internet while working from home

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced billions of people across the world to stay indoors and work from home. The sudden surge in people being forced to work from home has increased the demand of broadband and mobile networks manifold.

Here are some tips which you can follow to manage your data use and stay connected with Internet while working from home:

1. Use your landline or wifi calls if you can

Since more people are using mobile network to make calls, it is advisable that you use a landline connection to place call. If you are using your mobile, turn on ‘wifi calling’ settings on your device. You can also use apps like Facetime, Skype or WhatsApp to make calls voice calls over the internet.

2. Move your router clear of other devices

Keep your router clear of other devices like cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmer switches, stereos and computer speakers, TVs and monitors. Also keep it far away from microwave oven bcause it can also reduce wifi signals. Avoid using microwave while making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online.

3. Lower the demands on your connection

Always lower the demand on your wifi connection by switching off devices like tablets and smartphones which often work in the background.

4. Try wired rather than wireless

In order to experience best broadband speeds, connect your computer directly to your router using an Ethernet cable rather than using wifi.

5. Plug your router directly into your main phone socket

Avoid using a telephone extension lead because it can interfere with Wifi network and lower your speed.

6. Find out the speed on your broadband line

Ask your operator about the speed you’re actually getting. Several in-home factors can affect wifi speeds, check your provider’s website for guidance on improving your signal around the home.