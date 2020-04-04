हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways rubbishes reports about post lockdown 'restoration plan', says all concerned will be duly informed

As per the information railways running staff, guards, TTE, safety personnel, and other officials have been asked to be ready to resume services after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. While resumption in Indian Railways passenger operations is expected, the trains will start running only after the national transporter receives a notification from the government.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways rubbishes reports about post lockdown &#039;restoration plan&#039;, says all concerned will be duly informed

The Indian Railways on Saturday (April 4, 2020) denied all media reports that claimed train operations will begin from April 15, 2020, after the 21-days lockdown ends. 

Taking to its official twitter handle, the Ministry of Railway informed, ''Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown "restoration plan" with train details, frequency, etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard.''

Earlier some media reports claimed that Indian Railways is preparing to begin train operations from April 15, 2020, after the 21-days lockdown ends and railways running staff, guards, TTE, safety personnel, and other officials have been asked to be ready to resume services after the coronavirus lockdown ends. 

The railway services were stopped from March 22 even before the announcement of lockdown in order to prevent crowding and maintain social distancing due to coronavirus scare.

In the wake of rising cases due to coronavirus, the government has asked Indian Railways to follow all the protocols that are required at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the report said that senior officers did not admit to any new orders that were given to Indian Railways. 

Indian railways are also working to modify 20,000 coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connection, consultations were held with armed forces medical services, medical department of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health, and Centre. Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine and isolation coaches. The modified 20,000 coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs. 

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country all modes of transport including railway and airways were stopped. Movement of only essential vehicles is allowed during the period. 

 

Coronavirus Indian Railways Railway services IRCTC
