Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi govt to enforce odd-even rule in wholesale vegetable markets

As per the rule, traders will be able to sell vegetables in the wholesale markets on alternate days as per their stall number.

PTI photo

New Delhi: To implement social distancing amid the fear of coronavirus COVID-19 spread, the Delhi government will implement its famous Odd-Even scheme in all wholesale markets in the city, under which traders will be able to sell vegetables on alternate days. In addition, the government will also stagger the timings for the sale of vegetables and fruits in these 'mandis'.

As per the regulation, vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi. 

There are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. Also, there two wholesale 'anaj mandis' (wheat markets) -- Najafgarh and Narela.

Development Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the decision were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the development minister. "According to the odd-even rule, sheds under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables will be allowed to operate according to their numbers," Rai said.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has formed four special task forces to ensure effective social distancing in the mandis in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

