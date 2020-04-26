Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak may end in India by May 21, claim Singaporean researchers

Based on an AI driven data analysis the researchers at Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have predicted that coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic would soon end in many countries, including India.

The SIR (susceptible-infected-recovered) epidemic model of SUTD is regressed based on the data from different countries to predict the key dates of transition during the coronavirus lifecycle across the globe.

The SUTD has predicted through mathematical modeling that COVID-19 will end 97% in India around May 21. The model uses data from Our World in Data and applies the SIR Model for Spread of Disease – The Differential Equation Model. According to SUTD, the prediction is updated daily with the latest data and the analysis and predictions are only for educational and research purposes.

On Friday (April 24), the Centre had claimed that no case of coronavirus infection will come up in India if the nationwide lockdown gets extension till May 16 and India will get coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India jumped to 26,496 which includes 19,868 active cases, 5,803 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 824 death as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST on Sunday (April 26). 1990 new cases and 49 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The case rate saw the highest spike in India till now.

According to SUTD model, coronavirus pandemic is likely to end 97% in the world on May 29 and end 100% on December 8, 2020.

In the US, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to end 97% around May 11, while in Italy the pandemic will end 97% around May 7.

The study expects that the coronavirus crisis will end in Iran on May 10, in Turkey on May 15, in the UK on May 9, in Spain at the beginning of the same month, and France on May 3. In Germany, the study says that the pandemic will end on April 30 and Canada on May 16.