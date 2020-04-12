Coronavirus COVID-19: Southern railways complete conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards

New Delhi: As part of COVID-19 preparedness the southern railway completed the conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards within the targeted time given by the Indian railways. Indian Railways in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat had decided to convert 5000 numbers of ICF design Non-AC (GS & GSCN) coaches older than 15 years into quarantine or isolation coaches.

Initially, Railway Board had given target to Southern Railway to convert 473 numbers of coaches which was later on enhanced to 573 numbers to complete by April 10. This is the highest target given by Railway board to any Zonal Railways.

Here are some of the features of the new isolation coaches;

Each cabin has been provided with 3 Dustbins with foot-operated lids [Red, Blue and Yellow Colour] with garbage bags

Provision of plastic curtains transversely at the entrance of the cabin to isolate the patients

One Indian style lavatory in coach is now converted into Bathing Room

Provision of clamps for positioning Oxygen Cylinders, Water Pipes and Taps in converted Bath Rooms for filling Buckets, Soap Dispensers and Soap Dishes etc.

The conversion work was undertaken in all the 15 major depots of all six divisions viz., Chennai, Trichy, Salem, Madurai, Palghat and Trivandrum and all three workshops- Carriage & Wagon Works, Perambur, Loco Works, Perambur and Golden Rock workshop at Trichy.

The dedicated teams from the divisions, and from the workshops worked on the preparation of coronavirus dedicated coaches and they were also provided support by the Operating department for making available the coaches at the nominated depots and workshops and Materials Management Department (Stores) arranged the required items and materials well in time.

The Southern railway informed that the mechanical department was concerned with core activities of conversion worked in synergy and was able to take up conversion work in 573 numbers of coaches within the stipulated time. which was appreciated by the Railway Board.

Meanwhile, the number if cases in India has gone up to Total number of cases in India rise to 8356 which includes 7367 active cases, 716 cured cases, 1 migrant patient and 273 dead. 909 cases and 34 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.