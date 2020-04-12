Coronavirus COVID-19: Taiwan shares best practices with 14,000 Indian medical staff

Taiwan has started sharing its best practices with 14,000 Indian medical staff to deal with coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. it is learnt that 9,000 medical personnel were benefited by this initiative April 2 via video conference and the second video conference is scheduled on April 14.

Taiwanese Representative Office in New Delhi in a statement to WION said, "India is a very important country in our New South Bound Policy. Our government has decided to take action to assist India and other countries in this region to fight the pandemic."

Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases and Director of Quarantine, Dr. Chen at Taiwan National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) interacted with Indian medical staff, docters and nurses in the first round held of April 2. During the interaction, several questions were taken from Indian medical staff.

Two Indian pharma Companies have taken the lead in India-Taiwan Counter Covid collaboration. The 9000 medical staffs who have been trained were done with the help of ALKEM Laboratories Ltd based In Mumbai while 5000 who will be trained are being done with help of Veritaz Healthcare Ltd. Infact, it was ALKEM Laboratories who had sought Taiwan External Trade Development Council for assistance.

Both the pharmaceutical companies contracted a PR company and opened registration to the medical or pharmaceutical staffs from hospitals throughout India.

Taiwan's quick reaction to the crisis has drawn it praise globally and despite being densely populated the country has reported 385 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 99 have recovered and 6 have died so far. Under the slogan "Taiwan can help", Taiwan is now getting in touch with other countrires to share its best practices.

On April 1, Taiwan announced first wave of international humanitarian assistance and donated 10 million medical masks and other medical supplies to the US, Europe. Masks donated to the Netherlands arrived in Amsterdam on April 7. Taiwan also gifted to EU member states of Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.