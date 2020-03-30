Coronavirus COVID-19: WhatsApp reduces Status video time limit to 15 seconds in India

In an apparent effort to curb the load on its servers which has jumped manifold due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp on Sunday (March 29) limited the time duration of videos that can be uploaded as Status in India to 15 seconds.

WABetaInfo reported that this feature will remain in place specifically for Indian users and is now available on both iPhone and iOS. WhatsApp has decided to roll out the feature in phased manner and it is expected that it should reach all users in the coming days.

The decision taken by Facebook-owned messaging platform means that the users will now need to crop any video longer than 15 seconds time duration to post it as their status.

Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that WhatsApp is witnessing huge increase in video calling in countries affected by coronavirus pandemic.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is limited until the coronavirus ends. Whatsapp is yet to release any official statement on this matter.

How to share video as WhatsApp Status

* The Status option was introduced by WhatsApp a couple of years ago.

* To upload video or any other media file as WhatsApp Status click on the Status option

* Then click on the camera icon

* Select media file including videos from phone gallery

* With the new limit coming in any video more than 15 seconds time duration will need to be cropped by the user. The user can select the video part that they wish to upload.

* Then click on the send button.