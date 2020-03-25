Coronavirus death toll in India climbs to 10 as 54-year-old man dies in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday (March 25) said that a coronavirus COVID-19 patient has died at a state hospital. This is the first death due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the death toll due to deadly virus in India now stands at 10.

Vijayabaskar tweeted that the 54-year-old patient died at Rajaji Hospital in Tamil Nadu and "had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension."

#update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Vijayabhaskar had confirmed that three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu and the infected persons were kept in isolation for treatment.

"Three new cases of Covid-19 in Chennai. 65-year-old male, who returned from New Zealand admitted to private hospital; 55-year-old female admitted to Kilpauk Medical College and 25-year-old male, who returned from London, admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital," he had tweeted.

Over 50 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across India, taking the total coronavirus cases in India to 536.

Tamil Nadu has recorded total 18 cases, out of which 16 are currently active, one has recovered and one coronavirus-infected died on Wednesday.

Menawhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) announced a total lockdown in the country from midnight for 21 days to curb the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.