Coronavirus: Here are some basic preventive measures

As the number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 125 on Tuesday (March 17), the government has stepped up the efforts to place the country in a near-total lockdown with states across the country shutting down schools, colleges, parks, gyms and public gatherings.

On the other hand, the number of fatalities around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak crossed 7,000 on Monday. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

Here are some basic preventive measures against the new coronavirus:

1. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub. Washing your hands with soap and water for around 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses.

2. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. This is advisable because when someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus.

3. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth because hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth and the virus can enter your body from there too.

4. Practice respiratory hygiene and ensure that the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene. You can do this by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

5. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and stay home if you feel unwell. Follow the directions of your local health authority as it will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, computers, phones, keyboards, sinks, toilets and countertops daily.

7. Wear a facemask if you are sick and also when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle).

8. Keep in mind the travel advisory set out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.