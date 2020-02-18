Coronavirus is natural, not man-made, says Chinese envoy to India

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday (February 18) said that deadly coronavirus is now under control, asserting that his country has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against the epidemic.

Addressing a press conference on the Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic, Sun Weidong said "China has full confidence that it will win the battle against coronavirus epidemic," adding that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China's strong economy.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, is coming down.

"China and India have been keeping close communication. Recently, Prime Mnister Narendra Modi sent a letter to President Xi and offered assistance to China what India can. We appreciate this effort. We have provided all required information to India," he said.

On a question if the virus explored from laboratory or from Wildlife animal market, he said "Currently, we do not have much information about this epidemic, but what I can say that this virus is originated by nature not man made."

The envoy said "epidemic is preventable, controllable and curable. We are doing every thing that we can," adding "China has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic."

"China economy is strong like a mountain. It is easier to shake the mountain than China," said Sun Weidong, adding "With the strong support of International community we will overcome this problem."

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.