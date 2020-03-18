Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how you can keep your gadgets clean and sanitised

NEW DELHI: While efforts are being taken at a war-footing by governments and general people across the globe to prevent novel coronavirus from further spreading, here is how you can keep your gadgets clean and sanitised. As everyone is now aware that the deadly virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth, there is so much stress on cleaning hands and keeping the surrounding sanitised.

In case you do not have access to soap and running water, then hand sanitisers are the next best option. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, a leading national public health institute of the United States, is also recommending that you clean and disinfect 'frequently touched surfaces' daily - this would include electronic devices that you use every day - such as your phone and computer/laptop keyboard.

It is not yet known how long the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces, but most other viruses are able to live on metal, glass, or plastic surfaces for up to nine days, and therefore, it's best to sanitise these gadgets.

Research shows that both smartphones and keyboards are way dirtier than toilet seats. And here is how you can follow these basic instructions for disinfecting your gear without damaging it:

Here’s how you can sanitise your gadgets:

1. Clean your phone or tablet at least once a day. While there is no need to go overboard, do try and wipe them down once in 24 hours.

2. Unplug your device and then use anti-bacterial wipes to clean it.

3. You can also use a soft cloth with a product that has 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol, but make sure the cloth is lint-free, otherwise, it will leave fluff behind.

4. Avoid any material that could be abrasive, like rough towels or paper towels, as these may damage the sensitive screen.

5. Never spray any cleaner or disinfectant directly onto the phone. Instead, spray it on the cloth and then use the cloth on the device.

6. Remember to keep liquids away from the product. Make sure that no liquid gets inside your phone through any openings, this can ruin your phone and most insurance does not cover liquid damage.

7. Also note that it’s not just the screen, other parts of the phone such as the power button, and the home button, can be as dirty as a toilet seat, so clean them too.

8. If your phone comes with waterproofing and has IP68 rating, you can keep it in a bowl of water for a brief period and later, dab it using a cloth. But check the specifications very carefully before you attempt this.