Coronavirus positive cases in India jumps to 110, Uttarakhand reports its first case

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110, including 17 foreign nationals on Sunday (March 15) with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

The number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 33 on Sunday, followed by Kerala at 22.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on March 10, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on March 13.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 12. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir two. Telangana reported three cases. Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Among the 17 foreigners nationals who have been infected with the disease including 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said.

The World Health Organisation has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 lakh people with almost 6,036 deaths globally. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.