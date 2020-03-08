Coronavirus: Telecom operators using caller tune to spread awareness

New Delhi: In a new move, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked telecom operators to put coronavirus awareness messages as a caller tune instead of the regular ringtone to make citizens aware of the disease in India.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Airtel and Jio have implemented the pre-call awareness caller tune for their customers. But if a user has already subscribed to a caller tune separately then this message will not play.

The message begins with highlights how you can stop "novel coronavirus from spreading". It says, "Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap." The message is played out in Hindi to provide awareness to the masses in the country.

"Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has a cough, fever or breathlessness maintain one-metre distance. If needed, visit your nearest health centre immediately," the message further says -- alongside providing the helpline number +91-11-23797-8046.

With five new cases of the novel coronavirus being reported from Kerala on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 39.

The new coronavirus cases from the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala were confirmed by Kerala state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, who said the family acted irresponsibly by not reporting to the authorities after arriving from Italy.

Consequently, three patients including a 54-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and their 24-year-old son, also infected two of their relatives, 65-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

As on Saturday, there were at least 34 cases of COVID-19 reported from India.