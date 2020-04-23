Coronavirus tips: Symptoms, precautions and tips to manage anxiety during COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when most of the countries around the world have imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus pathogen, it is important to protect yourself and the people around you by knowing the facts of the COVID-19 and taking suitable precautions. The virus has spread to more than 200 countries since it was first reported from China in December 2019. It is highly contagious and there is no prescribed vaccine to cure the disease.

What are the symptoms:

* Fever

* Tiredness.

* Dry cough.

* Aches and pains.

* Nasal congestion.

* Runny nose.

* Sore throat.

* Diarrhoea.

What are the precautions to take:

* Seek medical attention.

* Follow the directions of your local health authority.

* Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

* Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

* Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

* Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

* Stay home if you feel unwell.

* Avoiding unnecessary visits to medical facilities allows healthcare systems to operate more effectively, therefore protecting you and others.

The lockdown that was necissitated was put into effect from midnight of March 25 up til April 15 but then it was extended till May 3. Except for essential services everything has else has been shutdown and everyone has been asked to stay at home. While they are several things that a person can do when at home here are few tips to keep yourself calm amid this crisis.

Tips if you are feeling anxious

* Maintain work/life balance.

* Stay in regular contact with friends/family, and use technology creatively to do this.

* Practice mindfulness, exercise or meditate.

* Regulate your news media monitoring, especially TV news. Read articles, instead.

Meanwhile, in India the total number of COVID-19 cases surge to 21, 393 which includes 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured and 681 deaths, as on 8 am Thursday (April 23).