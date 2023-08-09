‘Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India’: PM Modi Mocks Opposition On Quit India Movement Anniversary

New Delhi: Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement. PM Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

PM Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Reacting to PM Modi’s Tweet, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," as quoted by news agency ANI.