A strange incident surfaced in Uttarakhand where a family was forced to take the body of their son on the roof of an SUV in Pithoragarh's Berinag as they were unable to pay the charges of an ambulance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognizance of the incident. He has ordered Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire incident. Expressing strong displeasure over the incident, the CM has given strict instructions to the officials not to repeat such an incident in the future, the CMO said in a statement.

Health Secretary Kumar said that the answers have been sought from the concerned officials regarding the entire incident. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in the investigation.

As far as the incident is concerned, a youth from Pithoragarh allegedly ended his life in Halduchaud. A family did not have money to take the son's body to Pithoragarh.

The drivers of the ambulance demanded 10 to 12 thousand rupees, as reported by news agency ANI. In such a situation, the family called the SUV driver of their village, tied the body to the roof of the SUV, and took it to Pithoragarh.

Following the instructions given by the Chief Minister regarding this incident, all efforts are being made to ensure that such an unfortunate incident is not repeated anywhere in the state, ANI reported, citing officials.

(With ANI Inputs)