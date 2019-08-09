close

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

Counting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha seat, AIADMK candidate maintains lead

The polling took place on Monday. The voting in the constituency was countermanded by the Madras High Court due to cash seizures amounting to over Rs 11 crore. 

Counting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha seat, AIADMK candidate maintains lead

The counting of votes for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu started on Friday. Ruling AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam is leading by 6,000 votes and his DMK rival DM Kathir Anand is trailing.  Anand is the son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan. 

The constituency was to go to polls on April 18 but was called off after Rs 10 crore was seized from the possession of DMK leaders in the district. The DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, polling for which was held on April 18.

The AIADMK campaign was led by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. DMK President MK Stalin led the campaign for Anand.

A total of 28 candidates are in the fray.

Vellore Lok Sabha constituencyTamil Nadu Lok Sabha ConstituencyLok Sabha electiongeneral election 2019
