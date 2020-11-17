हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Countries that support terrorists should be held accountable: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit

PM Narendra Modi shared the virtual platform with Chinese President Xi Jinping amidst the ongoing Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff in eastern Ladakh. 

Countries that support terrorists should be held accountable: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) took part in the 12th BRICS summit virtually and said that the terrorism is the biggest problem that the world is facing today and the countries that support the terrorists should be held accountable. 

"Terrorism is the biggest problem that the world is facing today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists should be held accountable and this problem should be tackled in an organized manner," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also stated that the BRICS will complete 15 years in 2021 and that the Sherpa can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken in the past years.

The PM shared the platform with Chinese President Xi Jinping amidst the ongoing Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff in eastern Ladakh. 

During the 12th summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of UN and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders discussed intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context. 

The issues included reform of the multilateral system, COVID-19 pandemic, counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy etc.

This year, the BRICS summit was hosted by Russia and in 2021, India will be the host as its president. This will be the third time, the country will be the chair of the BRICS Presidency since its inception. India was earlier BRICS chair in 2012 and 2016. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiBRICSTerrorism
