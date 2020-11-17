Countries that support terrorists should be held accountable: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) took part in the 12th BRICS summit virtually and said that the terrorism is the biggest problem that the world is facing today and the countries that support the terrorists should be held accountable.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem that the world is facing today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists should be held accountable and this problem should be tackled in an organized manner," said PM Modi.

आतंकवाद आज विश्व के सामने सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि आतंकवादियों को समर्थन और सहायता देने वाले देशों को भी दोषी ठहराया जाए, और इस समस्या का संगठित तरीके से मुकाबला किया जाए: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2020

PM Modi also stated that the BRICS will complete 15 years in 2021 and that the Sherpa can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken in the past years.

2021 में BRICS के 15 वर्ष पूरे हो जाएंगे। पिछले सालों में हमारे बीच लिए गए विभिन्न निर्णयों का मूल्यांकन करने के लिए हमारे शेरपा एक रिपोर्ट बना सकते हैं। 2021 में अपनी अध्यक्षता के दौरान हम BRICS के तीनों स्तंभों में intra-BRICS सहयोग को मजबूत करने का प्रयत्न करेंगे: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2020

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/e2X66cZ5so — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

The PM shared the platform with Chinese President Xi Jinping amidst the ongoing Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff in eastern Ladakh.

During the 12th summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of UN and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders discussed intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context.

The issues included reform of the multilateral system, COVID-19 pandemic, counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy etc.

This year, the BRICS summit was hosted by Russia and in 2021, India will be the host as its president. This will be the third time, the country will be the chair of the BRICS Presidency since its inception. India was earlier BRICS chair in 2012 and 2016.

