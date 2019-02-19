हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama attack

Country doesn't need bullet train, soldiers need bulletproof jackets: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Modi govt over the attack on CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama. 

Country doesn&#039;t need bullet train, soldiers need bulletproof jackets: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the priority of the country's leadership should be to ensure that bulletproof jackets are provided to its soldiers, rather than focussing on bullet trains.

Addressing a press conference in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party chief took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government’s ambitious bullet train project and said, “Today the country does not require a bullet train, it is more important that our soldiers get bulletproof jackets.”

The comments from the SP chief comes in the wake of the heinous terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in which as many as 40 jawans were killed.

The Samajwadi Party leader also raised questions over intelligence agencies and called on the central government to formulate a long term strategy for securing the country`s borders.

“Why is our Intelligence failing? You can`t compensate for the loss of lives. The nation stands by its security forces and jawans. If all political parties have put their political events on hold, the ruling party should do the same and form a long term strategy to secure our borders,” Akhilesh said.

Earlier on Monday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction from the central government to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct an enquiry in the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

With Agency inputs

 

