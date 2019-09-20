Couple robbed of chain at gunpoint on Delhi's Janpath Road

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple was robbed of their chain at gunpoint on Delhi's Janpath Road in Cannaught Place on Friday morning.

The incident took place at around 5:30 am in the morning when the couple was going to New Delhi Railway station on their scooty. Out of nowhere, two unidentified miscreants appeared on a white bike and aimed a gun at the couple, and snatched a chain from them.

During the commotion, the couple's scooty fell on the woman, who got a severe fracture near her shoulder. The lady works in a well-reputed multi-national company in Gurugram. She is now receiving treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

An FIR was lodged and the police launched an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first incident of people robbed at gunpoint in the national capital. In July, 2019, a family of four, including two children were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint by three masked miscreants in Delhi's Model Town area.