covaxin

Covaxin approved by DCGI for children aged between 2-18 years

The development comes amid India closing in on 100 crore vaccination coverage.

Covaxin approved by DCGI for children aged between 2-18 years
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's fight against COVID-19, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for kids aged between 2-18 years. Covaxin, notably, has become the country's first COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children. 

However, official comment on the same is awaited.

The development comes almost a week after sources claimed that Bharat Biotech, which completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age, has submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its verification and subsequent approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for the jab.

"Covaxin clinical trial data of 2-18 years age group has been submitted to CDSCO... This is feasible due to the safety of the manufacturing platform and empirical evidence from Phase 1,2 and 3 clinical trials in adults," sources told the PTI news agency.

(This is a developing story)

