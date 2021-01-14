हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Covaxin only for those above 18 years, not for children: Dr Krishna Ella

Bharat Biotech’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella interacted exclusively with Zee News.

Covaxin only for those above 18 years, not for children: Dr Krishna Ella

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech along with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology has developed Covaxin against the coronavirus.

The indigenous vaccine is developed and manufactured at Bharat Biotech’s Biosafety Level-3 biocontainment facility. 

Covaxin along with Covishield are the vaccines which have been approved for emergency use.

Bharat Biotech’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella interacted exclusively with Zee News on Thursday (January 14).

Dr Krishna Ella said, "the vaccine is only for those above 18 years, not for children as the research has to be done in the case of covid vaccine for children."

"It may take around six months to get the vaccine ready. The Covaxin exclusively has conducted a trial on children," he said but made it very clear that there is no permission to place children yet.

Covaxin may be priced near Rs 1,000 when it reaches to the market. 

The results for third phase results of Covaxin will be out by March which will be submitted to the drug controller.

Dr Krishna Ella said that “The vaccine is completely safe and we will not break anyone’s trust.”

Dr Ella thanked the Zee News for actively participating in the trials of Covaxin. He also appreciated Zee News by saying that “you have done a good job for our country”.

Dr Krishna Ella instructed all those who will be getting vaccinated on Saturday (January 16) that the person may experience slight fever and pain. If the fever stays for three days, then the person must visit a doctor.

