COVID-19: Ahead of vaccination program, Centre issues new guidelines - Details here

Amid growing talks that India is soon to start the rolling out of coronavirus vaccine, the Centre on Saturday (December 12) released guidelines for the distribution of the vaccine once it becomes available.

As per the new guidelines issued by ther Centre, the number of people per "session" may go up to 200 depending on the logistics. The Centre also said that states and union territories will be allowed to fix the days for vaccination. "Conduct of the vaccination process [will be] similar to the election process," the Health Ministry said in the document, "COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines".

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (Government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India,” the Health Ministry stated in a draft SOP, which was shared by the Centre with states and union territories on Thursday.

“One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams,” it added.

According to the Central government, around 13-14 people will be administered the vaccine in an hour due to the limitations caused by COVID-19. The Centre is also planning to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in future. Each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and one for waiting, one for vaccination and one for observation.

The SOP released by Health Ministry aid that each person will be monitored for 30 minutes the vaccination or ‘adverse events following immunisation’ (AEFI).