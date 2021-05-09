COVID-19 alert: 12 states account for over 80 per cent of active cases

New Delhi: India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus. According to official data, twelve states accounted for 80.68 per cent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra is by far the worst affected state with 6.57 lakh active cases followed by Karnataka with 5.36 lakh, 4.02 lakh in Kerala. Uttar Pradesh has 2.54 lakh active cases whereas Rajasthan recorded 1.99 lakh. Other states with a massive number of active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

A record of 4,187 deaths from COVID-19 in one day brought the death toll in India to 2,38,270, while 4.01,078 new infections were reported during the period, bringing the number of cases to 2, 18,92,676, according to data from the Union Health Department on Saturday (May 8).

According to official figures shared by the ministry, more than 14.8 lakh beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 44 have so far received the first dose of vaccine as part of phase 3 of the vaccination campaign.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far crossed 16.73 crore on Saturday, he said.

"As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 States and UTs" the Ministry said.

As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group received the first dose while among those over 60 years of age, over 5.35 crore beneficiaries received the first dose and 1,428,87,313 received the first dose. received the second dose.

As many as 16,73,46,544 #COVID19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country including 22,97,257 doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/GzEq8q6CMO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

