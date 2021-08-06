India records 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 4% higher than yesterday

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 44,643 fresh COVID-19 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. The hike is nearly 4% from the number of cases witnessed on Thursday. With 464 fatalities the death toll has crossed 4.26-lakh mark.

The number of active cases currently is 4,14,159 constituting 1.30% of total cases. As many as 3,10,15,844 have recovered taking the total recovery rate to 97.36%.

As many as 49.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positive rate is at 2.41% while the daily positivity rate at 2.72% remained below 3% for 11 staright days.

