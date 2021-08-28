India registers 46,759 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 4.7% rise since yesterday

New Delhi: India reported 46,759 new cases on Saturday and 509 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The rise is nearly five per cent from higher than Friday.

India's active caseload stands at 3,59,775 accounting for 1.10% of total cases. With 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours the total recoveries rises to 3,18,52,802 taking the recovery rate to 97.56%.

The Daily positivity rate (2.66%) less than 3% while the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.19% has been less than 3% for last 64 days.