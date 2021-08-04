हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 alert: India reports 42,625 fresh cases, daily positivity rate at 2.31%

India on Wednesday reported 42,625 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,17,69,132 while as many as 562 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. 

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 42,625 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,17,69,132 while as many as 562 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data.

India's active caseload is currently at 4,10,353 which constitute 1.29% of total cases. While the daily positivity rate is at 2.31%, the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 2.36%.

At least 47,31,42,307 samples were tested for COVID-19 till August 3 of which 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

