COVID 19: ALERT! No entry for tourists in Taj Mahal without prior testing- Check new guidelines here

Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer said, 'The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors.'

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:28 PM IST|Source: ANI

COVID 19: ALERT! No entry for tourists in Taj Mahal without prior testing- Check new guidelines here

Agra: With the surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert, confirmed the District Health Information Officer in Agra. Domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit as per the official sources.

Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra) said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors."

This new Omicron variant was first detected in China and India has seen its first case of this variant in Gujarat. Initially in the pandemic, the virus mutated several times and the WHO declared the Delta variant as the most severe one. The symptoms of the new BF.7 sub-variant are similar to common flu and include cold, cough, fever, body pain, etc. As it is highly transmittable, it spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration.

