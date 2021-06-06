हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Alert: Uttarakhand extends lockdown till June 15, check details

Uttarakhand government on Sunday (June 6) extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 15.

COVID-19 Alert: Uttarakhand extends lockdown till June 15, check details
Photo courtesy: PTI

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday (June 6) extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 15.

As per new lockdown guidelines, general stores will be open from 8 am to 1 pm between June 9 and June 14.

Within this week as compared to earlier, the government has increased the scope of the exemption. It has been decided to open retail shops for two days in this week, the liquor shops will be opened for three 3 days, according to the order. On June 14 and June 14, grocery shops will be opened from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, while on June 9, 11, and 14, liquor shops will be opened from 8 am to 1 pm.

Apart from this, stationery and book shops will also be open on 9 and 14 June. Meanwhile, according to a study carried out by Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the non-profit Social Development for Communities Foundation, the high death rate in the Himalayan states is a matter of great concern.

Amongst all the Himalayan states in the country, Uttarakhand has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate of 2 pc, as recorded on Sunday.

As many as 11 states across the country have registered a high Covid-19 death rate, out of which six are Himalayan states.

From these, Uttarakhand tops the chart followed by Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur.

As per the state health bulletin, Uttarakhand reported 619 new positive cases, 2,531 recoveries, and 16 deaths on Saturday. The death toll of the state stands at 6,664.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusUttarakhandCOVID-19lockdownUttarakhand COVID guidelinesUttarakhand lockdownHimalayan states
Next
Story

5 states, UTs get highest grade in education ministry's Performance Grading Index 2019-20

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?