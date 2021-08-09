COVID-19: Amid threat of third wave, Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra rise to 45

New Delhi: Amid the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, the Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra increased to 45, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Sunday (August 8, 2021). Tope said that the number of Delta Plus cases of COVID-19 has increased from 21 and now includes 27 men and 18 women.

"We are collecting information from patients on vaccinations, illnesses and tracking, tracing operations are in progress. There's no cause for concern as of now," he added.

Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state in India, has 45 delta plus patients from Jalgaon (13), Ratnagiri (11), Mumbai (6), Thane (5), Pune (3), and one each from Palghar, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Beed.

This is to be noted that the highly transmissible 'Delta variant' of COVID-19, first found in India, has now mutated further to form the Delta Plus or 'AY.1' variant.

Variant of Concern

The Delta plus variant is currently a 'Variant of Concern' and has the following characteristics:

1. Increased transmissibility.

2. Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells.

3. Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Lockdown in Maharashtra again?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that a lockdown will be imposed if the state witnesses a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Addressing the people of the state through social media, Thackeray also stated that Maharashtra has made preparations ahead of the threat of the third wave of COVID-19.

Thackeray also said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour. "The virus is still lurking around us and we should not be complacent. I understand that your patience is wearing off. But please don't lose patience," he said.

5,508 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,508 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and now has a total tally of 63,53,327, of which, 71,510 are active cases. The state also saw 151 coronavirus-related fatalities and the toll now stands at 1,33,996. A total of 4,895 patients were discharged during the day, increasing the number of recoveries to 61,44,388 so far in Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)

