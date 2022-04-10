हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 booster dose for all adults from today: When should you take it, cost of jab, other details here

Covid-19 booster dose for all adults from today: When should you take it, cost of jab, other details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from today (April 10, 2022), the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. 

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry said in a statement. 

The health ministry also said that over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years, while 45 per cent in the 12-14 years age group have received the first vaccine dose.

Who is eligible for the precautionary dose?

Anyone who is 18 years or above is eligible to take the precautionary dose of vaccine against Covid-19. 

When to take the precautionary dose?

Those who have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose at private vaccination centers.

Which vaccine will be given as the precautionary dose?

The individuals will be inoculated with the same Covid-19 vaccine as the first and the second dose as the mixing of vaccines is not allowed in the country. However, final guidelines on vaccinating all above 18 years are yet to be issued.

How to book an appointment for the precautionary dose?

The government on Saturday informed that the individuals are not required to register on the CoWIN portal again for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN.

What is the cost of the booster dose?

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective Covid-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

The Centre on Saturday also told the states that the private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine. 

