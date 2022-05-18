New Delhi: At a time the world is turning to booster shots to shore up defences against Covid infection, a new study has found that booster shots, known in India as “precautionary dose”, has more side-effects than preliminary doses.

The study, published by JAMA Network Open, a medical journal issued by the American Medical Association, says booster dose side-effects can be so strong that it weakens the body tremendously.

Why is booster dose important?

Covid vaccines have proven to be highly effective in protecting people from deaths and serious illness. However, a few months down the line, their impact starts reducing. This is why doctors, health experts and governments the world over have advised for booster shots.

The JAMA Network Open study says side-effects, though stronger, are a positive indication that the vaccine is working on our immune systems.

The science behind side-effects

Once the vaccine enters the body, our defence system reacts to it and starts building antibodies. The side-effects for booster doses can be stronger due to pathogens present in it. But it also means that the vaccine is actually working.

Post-booster dose symptoms are similar to those of Covid. This is because our body is trying to build immunity against the disease. Although absence of side-effects does not mean that it is a poor sign of immunogenic response.

How ​​to avoid side-effects of booster dose?

To reduce the side-effects of the vaccine, consider having a balanced diet, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep. Yoga or other forms of physical activity also helps. Doctors have also advised people to refrain from smoking, drinking and junk food after a booster dose.

In case of pain or any discomfort after vaccination, one should avoid taking over-the-counter medicines as they might lead to severe allergic reactions, and instead consult a doctor.

