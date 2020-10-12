COVID-19 case hold in India cross 71 lakh mark with 66,732 new coronavirus infections

New Delhi: With a spike of 66,732 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 71 lakh mark on Monday (October 12, 2020). As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stands at 71,20,538.

Out of the total cases, 8,61,853 are currently active, 61,49,535 have been discharged, while 1,09,150 lost the battle against the pandemic.

The recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,28,226 cases including 40,349 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Also Read: COVID-19: Know the top five worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India

Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 186 7 3764 20 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 46295 329 703208 5509 6224 30 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2891 49 9232 197 24 1 4 Assam 28385 836 164582 1227 816 5 5 Bihar 11044 121 184541 1151 946 2 6 Chandigarh 1184 45 11787 125 191 1 7 Chhattisgarh 27348 21 113771 2117 1253 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 2 3059 9 2 9 Delhi 21701 306 281869 3057 5769 29 10 Goa 4656 2 33203 426 507 8 11 Gujarat 15695 241 132173 1413 3566 9 12 Haryana 10573 104 130003 1162 1579 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 2687 31 14471 193 250 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10466 330 71845 890 1322 9 15 Jharkhand 8167 195 83571 766 787 3 16 Karnataka 120289 659 580054 10107 9966 75 17 Kerala 96401 398 191798 8924 1003 25 18 Ladakh 980 42 4037 64 64 19 Madhya Pradesh 15177 435 129019 1985 2624 25 20 Maharashtra 221637 22 1266240 10461 40349 309 21 Manipur 2731 123 10504 108 91 3 22 Meghalaya 2478 41 5142 97 63 1 23 Mizoram 174 17 2010 26 0 24 Nagaland 1259 21 5743 49 17 25 Odisha 23602 812 227615 3342 1022 16 26 Puducherry 4695 24 26291 336 563 4 27 Punjab 9275 477 110865 1098 3833 35 28 Rajasthan 21412 58 135990 2072 1650 14 29 Sikkim 384 66 2920 104 55 30 Tamil Nadu 44095 55 602038 5005 10252 65 31 Telengana 24514 1199 187342 2214 1228 6 32 Tripura 3742 209 24403 317 316 1 33 Uttarakhand 7373 52 46931 461 747 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 40019 191 390566 3417 6394 41 35 West Bengal 30236 443 258948 3110 5622 59 Total# 861853 5643 6149535 71559 109150 816

The total active cases account for 12.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,94,851 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,78,72,093.