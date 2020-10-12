COVID-19 case hold in India cross 71 lakh mark with 66,732 new coronavirus infections

New Delhi: With a spike of 66,732 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 71 lakh mark on Monday (October 12, 2020). As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stands at 71,20,538.
Out of the total cases, 8,61,853 are currently active, 61,49,535 have been discharged, while 1,09,150 lost the battle against the pandemic.
The recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,28,226 cases including 40,349 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|186
|7
|3764
|20
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|46295
|329
|703208
|5509
|6224
|30
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2891
|49
|9232
|197
|24
|1
|4
|Assam
|28385
|836
|164582
|1227
|816
|5
|5
|Bihar
|11044
|121
|184541
|1151
|946
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1184
|45
|11787
|125
|191
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27348
|21
|113771
|2117
|1253
|18
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|102
|2
|3059
|9
|2
|9
|Delhi
|21701
|306
|281869
|3057
|5769
|29
|10
|Goa
|4656
|2
|33203
|426
|507
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|15695
|241
|132173
|1413
|3566
|9
|12
|Haryana
|10573
|104
|130003
|1162
|1579
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2687
|31
|14471
|193
|250
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10466
|330
|71845
|890
|1322
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|8167
|195
|83571
|766
|787
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|120289
|659
|580054
|10107
|9966
|75
|17
|Kerala
|96401
|398
|191798
|8924
|1003
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|980
|42
|4037
|64
|64
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15177
|435
|129019
|1985
|2624
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|221637
|22
|1266240
|10461
|40349
|309
|21
|Manipur
|2731
|123
|10504
|108
|91
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2478
|41
|5142
|97
|63
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|174
|17
|2010
|26
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1259
|21
|5743
|49
|17
|25
|Odisha
|23602
|812
|227615
|3342
|1022
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|4695
|24
|26291
|336
|563
|4
|27
|Punjab
|9275
|477
|110865
|1098
|3833
|35
|28
|Rajasthan
|21412
|58
|135990
|2072
|1650
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|384
|66
|2920
|104
|55
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44095
|55
|602038
|5005
|10252
|65
|31
|Telengana
|24514
|1199
|187342
|2214
|1228
|6
|32
|Tripura
|3742
|209
|24403
|317
|316
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7373
|52
|46931
|461
|747
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|40019
|191
|390566
|3417
|6394
|41
|35
|West Bengal
|30236
|443
|258948
|3110
|5622
|59
|Total#
|861853
|5643
|6149535
|71559
|109150
|816
The total active cases account for 12.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,94,851 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,78,72,093.