COVID-19: Centre urges states, UTs to increase number of near-to-home vaccination centres

The states and UTs were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID-19 vaccinations.

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Centre on Monday (May 31, 2021) held a review meeting on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and urged states and UTs to increase the number of near-to-home vaccination centres.

The states and UTs were also asked to create awareness among the masses for use of the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). 

"The process of identification of Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) Site and linkage with existing CVC were also reiterated," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.
 
In the meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, he appreciated the collective efforts of states to increase the pace of vaccination in the last week of May. He also pointed out there is a substantial scope to accelerate the pace of vaccination even further as the total availability of vaccines is going to increase further in June. 

This is to be noted that over 12 crores doses will be available to states and UTs in June.

The Union Health Secretary also assured that the Centre will provide the states with the available buffer stock to urgently replenish their depleting stocks so that the vaccination drive carries on at a steady pace.

The states were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID vaccinations and were advised to constitute a 2/3-member dedicated team to regularly coordinate with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals for timely supplies of vaccine.

They were also asked to make focused efforts to drastically reduce the wastage of coronavirus vaccine doses. 

So far, a total of 21.58 crore doses has been administered across the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre had said that the entire eligible population would be vaccinated by the end of 2021. The Central government also stated that it is in talks with companies like Pfizer and if it succeeds, then the timeline for completing the vaccination would change.

