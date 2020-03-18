COVID-19: Chennai reports 2nd positive case; total number in India reaches 151

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday (March 18) informed about a second positive case of COVID-19 in the state. The patient, who hails from Delhi, is currently in isolation and is reported to be stable. Notably, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 151, according to the Health Ministry data. There are a total of 3 deaths reported in the country from the infection.

The TN Health Minister tweeted, "#Coronaupdate: #RGGH, Chennai reports the 2nd positive case for #Covid19. The Pt hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable is under the observation of the expert team treating #Covid19. #TNHealth @MoHFW_INDIA #Vijayabaskar"

The first person infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu was noticed on March 7. He had visited Oman, according to state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

The state government, however, advised people to avoid mass gathering at places of worship and said that screening of people should take place at places of worship.

In Parliament, the government today informed the Lok Sabha that 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus in other countries -- 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

Several MPs in the Lower House raised the issue of Indian students stranded in the Philippines and demanded that the government take necessary steps for their evacuation.

In the national capital, the NDMC is sanitising major temples, churches, and gurudwaras while the Delhi Zoo administration shut the zoological party till March 31 in view of the pandemic.

Despite COVID-19 advisory issued by the state government, hundreds of protestors including members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), a non-political Islamic organisation, gathered near the Madras High Court here today to demand revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the National Population Registrar (NPR).