COVID-19 crisis: Bangladesh sends second consignment of assistance to India

New Delhi: Bangladesh has sent the second consignment of assistance to India as it battles the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment included 4 trucks containing 2672 boxes of medicines and protective equipment. The consignment contains 18 different kinds of COVID-related medicines which include Anti-biotics, Paracetamols, different kind of injections, vials and hand sanitizers etc.

The assistance was handed over by Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan in Kolkata to the Indian Red Cross society.

In the first week of May, Bangladesh sent India 10000 vials of Remdisivir Injection. They were handed over at the Indian border port of Petrapole by Deputy High Commissioner Hasan.

The injections were manufactured by Bangladesh's biggest pharma company BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals and were sent on the "instruction of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh", the Bangladeshi foreign ministry in a release said.

The entire consignment of Remdisivir has been direct to India's North-Eastern states of Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Institutes like the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recently wrote a letter to Indian PM Modi conveying her sympathy in the backdrop of the COVID crisis in the country.

She "expressed her sympathy for the Indian people and reiterated Bangladesh's support to stand by her closest neighbor India during their critical time and expressed readiness to offer support in every possible way", Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

Amid the second wave of COVID pandemic in India, 42 countries have pledged support to New Delhi with assistance by over 20 countries having already reached. The assistance includes Oxygen producing equipments, ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders etc.

In India's neighborhood, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Bhutan have reached out. Bhutan will be supplying 40 metric tonnes of liquid Oxygen Assam via a new plant from Motanga Industrial Estate in Eastern Bhutan's Samdrup Jongkhar district. Mauritius had sent 200 Oxygen concentrators.