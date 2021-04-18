COVID-19 crisis: Kapil Sibal asks PM Narendra Modi to declare National Health Emergency

New Delhi: Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday (April 18) demanded that the Centre declare a national health emergency in the country amid rising cases of COVID-19. He also urged the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies.

He said on Twitter, "COVID-19: Infections faster than recoveries. Modiji: Declare a National Health Emergency. Election Commission: Declare a moratorium on election rallies. Courts: Protect people's lives."

On Saturday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in a statement lashed out at the Union government for being unprepared and pushing the country to the gravest disaster.

The CWC said that the Union government is passing the buck to the state governments and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi incorporating the suggestions made at the CWC, according to news agency IANS.

A few hours later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that he will suspend all his upcoming public rallies in West Bengal due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

He also appealed to the other politicians to seriously consider doing the same.

