COVID-19 curfew extended in Goa till August 9, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Goa government on Sunday (August 1, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in the state till August 9. The decision was announced by the South Goa district administration on Sunday. The last COVID-19 curfew in the state was set to end on August 2.

The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the state and no fresh relaxation has been granted.

During previous relaxations, the coastal state government had said that the malls and shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Additionally, saloons and outdoor sports complexes and stadiums were also permitted to reopen in the state. The previous order also stated that religious places in the state can reopen, but more than 15 people can gather.

The COVID-induced curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9 and was later extended from time to time as per the coronavirus situation in the coastal state.

Check the complete list of restrictions here:

The coastal state, on Sunday, reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205, out of which over 1,011 cases are active and the toll stands at 3,148, the health department said. With 105 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,67,046.

