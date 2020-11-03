COVID-19 data in India crossed 82-lakh mark with 38,310 new infections

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 82 lakh mark on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) with nearly 39,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus tally stood at 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections. The death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities. The fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
A total of 76,03,121 people have recovered from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|8
|4132
|20
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|22538
|1130
|798625
|3033
|6719
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1722
|49
|13238
|165
|38
|1
|4
|Assam
|8481
|321
|197569
|785
|932
|1
|5
|Bihar
|6594
|372
|209582
|938
|1101
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|593
|25
|13708
|76
|227
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21914
|212
|166391
|1854
|2208
|58
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|3221
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|33308
|865
|356459
|4824
|6604
|42
|10
|Goa
|2215
|29
|41123
|208
|616
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|12678
|133
|158114
|1004
|3725
|4
|12
|Haryana
|12919
|285
|155717
|1266
|1810
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2958
|15
|19304
|339
|336
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6080
|246
|88140
|623
|1490
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|5119
|110
|96485
|512
|886
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|44824
|5787
|773595
|8334
|11221
|29
|17
|Kerala
|86792
|2991
|355943
|7108
|1533
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|610
|27
|5671
|42
|76
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8298
|240
|161454
|868
|2965
|7
|20
|Maharashtra
|119352
|6320
|1524304
|10225
|44128
|104
|21
|Manipur
|3568
|54
|15343
|278
|180
|9
|22
|Meghalaya
|1009
|46
|8579
|117
|90
|23
|Mizoram
|444
|11
|2347
|24
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1365
|136
|7689
|154
|42
|3
|25
|Odisha
|12783
|147
|279091
|1527
|1340
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|2756
|413
|31827
|482
|595
|27
|Punjab
|4183
|12
|125961
|395
|4227
|13
|28
|Rajasthan
|15889
|634
|182680
|1105
|1926
|9
|29
|Sikkim
|239
|5
|3655
|4
|73
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19504
|1490
|698820
|3940
|11183
|31
|31
|Telengana
|17742
|112
|223413
|1421
|1351
|3
|32
|Tripura
|1321
|51
|29318
|84
|350
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3802
|112
|58050
|441
|1029
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23035
|288
|455498
|2040
|7076
|25
|35
|West Bengal
|36576
|185
|338075
|4085
|6957
|57
|Total#
|541405
|20503
|7603121
|58323
|123097
|490
There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.