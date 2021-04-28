COVID-19 death toll crosses 2-lakh mark, More than 3,000 people die in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The official data on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

For the past seven days, India has been observing a daily surge of over 3 lakh cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

India reported 3,286 new fatalities, taking the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country to 201,187.

As per worldometer data, India has also set a new record for daily infections, with 362,902 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,988,637.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307, as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

