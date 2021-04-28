COVID-19: Registration for vaccination for people above 18 begins today at co-Win portal, know how to register

New Delhi: The registration for getting yourself a COVID-19 vaccine shot is starting on Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Come May 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended to everyone above the age of 18, a step that has been taken by the Centre to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians take the coronavirus vaccine jab amid the raging second wave of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 vaccination, notably, is one of the safest ways to help build protection against the virus.

Here is the stepwise guide to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination co-Win portal:

Step 1: Go to the co-Win portal by visiting the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/home.

Step 2: You will see an option to 'Register/Sign in yourself' or 'Register with Aarogya Setu'. Click on either.

Step 3: You will have to enter your mobile number, following which you will get an OTP to verify your phone number.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Going for vaccination on May 1? Check how much first dose will cost you



Step 4: Enter the OTP which will be valid for 3 minutes.

Step 5: After entering the OTP, a page will open where you will have to fill in details like your name, age, gender, and area of residence.

Step 6: For identity proof, a photo Id will be required, which can be your Aadhar card, driving license, passport, etc. Please note that your photo Id will be verified at the time of your vaccination appointment. So, provide the details of the Photo Id you will carry for vaccination.

Step 7: After registering your address and entering the pin code, you will be shown hospitals in your area from which you can choose your nearest one.

Please note that when you go for the vaccination on May 1 or as per your convenience, wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre after taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Inform the vaccination centre if any side effect(s) is experienced within 30 minutes.

Inform Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046 (Toll-free- 1075) in case of any side effect after leaving the vaccination centre.

Also, check out the video below to know the simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination.

