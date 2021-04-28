With no ambulance available, son takes COVID positive mother's body for cremation on bike in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident on Tuesday (April 27), a Andhra Pradesh family was forced to carry a woman’s body on a bike to the cremation ground.

Unable to find an ambulance as hospitals remain overwhelmed under the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a family had no choice but to carry a deceased woman's body on a bike to the cremation ground in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

The 50-year-old woman had COVID-19 symptoms for a while and she had been waiting for her test results. However, the woman died before her diagnostic report.

The deceased woman G Chenchula (50), a native of Mandasa Mandal village in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. She was taken to a hospital by her son with the help of one of the relatives on Monday.

G Chenchula died after taking CT scan no one came to shift her body to home the family member's were also doesn't have clarity she is covid positive or negative, she is covid positive as per her reports.

Hoping to arrange an ambulance or any other vehicle, the family kept waiting with the body before ferrying it to the cremation ground on a bike. As they couldn't find an ambulance, the woman's son and son-in-law took her body to their village for cremation on a bike.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

Live TV